World’s worst commodity is radioactive for investor portfolios

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

World’s worst commodity is radioactive for investor portfolios

Uranium prices tumbled 41% last year, touching a 12-year low below $18 a pound in November

Image Credit: Bloomberg
A uranium mine in Rozna, Czech Republic. Uranium extended its fade last year even as most other raw materials recovered.
Gulf News
 

New York/Vancouver/Singapore: No major commodity had a worse 2016 than uranium. In fact, the element used to make nuclear fuel has had a pretty dismal decade.

Prices tumbled 41 per cent last year, touching a 12-year low below $18 (Dh66) a pound in November, according to Ux Consulting Co., which compiles market data. The slump was the seventh in nine years. The rise of nuclear power has slowed as utilities shifted to cheaper natural gas for new generators. And after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, safety concerns led big uranium buyers including Japan and Germany to shut down or decommission reactors.

“It’s the world’s best asset in the world’s worst market,” said Leigh Curyer, chief executive officer of NexGen Energy Ltd., a Vancouver-based uranium producer. “I don’t think there’s a mine profitable at current spot prices. This short-term spot price isn’t reflective of the cost of producing a pound globally.”

The outlook isn’t entirely bleak. Losses are forcing uranium mines to cut production or close, which may eventually create a supply crunch, while accelerated building of nuclear plants in China and India could help revive demand. But it may take awhile for those developments to take hold, according to a report last month from Morgan Stanley, which said it can’t identify any medium- or long-term driver for prices.

Uranium extended its fade last year even as most other raw materials recovered. The Bloomberg Commodity Index of 22 items posted its first annual gain since 2010, advancing 11 per cent. Natural gas futures rebounded from a 17-year low in March to gain 59 per cent last year, while zinc, oil and sugar rose more than 20 per cent.

The 2011 earthquake and tsunami that crippled Tokyo Electric Power Co.’s Fukushima Daiichi power station brought the uranium market to its knees. Japan, which was Asia’s biggest producer of nuclear power, shut all its nuclear plants for safety checks and local resistance slowed restarts to a crawl. The disaster also forced a rethink in other countries. Germany decommissioned reactors and is shifting to other fuels, including cheaper renewable sources that are a growing share of the European electricity market.

 

Japan free fall

Japan has enough stockpiles to power its reactors for at least six years, Ux Consulting said in early November, compounding a surplus that has continued to drive uranium prices lower. Only two of 42 operable reactors in Japan are currently running. While forecasts for further restarts vary, BMI Research said in a note on Thursday that public opposition to nuclear may leave the country with only 10 reactors online by 2026.

While prices remain near multi-year lows, they had rallied by December 31 to $20.25 a pound as utilities bought cheap supply, according to TradeTech, a Denver-based consultant.

Comments by Donald Trump also influenced the market. In a tweet, the president-elect said the US needs to “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability,” a reference to America’s nuclear arsenal that prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to say his country would respond to any build-up. Prices rose even though Mark Hibbs, a senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program, says both countries have more than enough enriched uranium to expand their cache of missiles.

Still, the gains helped buoy some uranium producers, including Canada’s Cameco Corp. Shares of the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company rallied more than 40 per cent since the end of October, though the company still is worth just about half what it was three years ago.

Nuclear Expansion

Longer term, there is a glimmer of hope for uranium. More than 60 reactors were under construction globally as of April, according to the World Nuclear Association.

China is the most ambitious, with plans to boost its nuclear power capacity more than 70 per cent by 2020. In India, the government plans to expand capacity 29 per cent by 2019. Seven reactors are under construction in Russia, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. In the US, Trump’s advisers are seeking to keep ageing plants online longer, according to an internal document circulated by the Energy Department last month.

In Japan, nine reactors should be in operation by the end of this year, though each still faces some local and legal opposition, according to Daiwa Securities Co. David Wang, an analyst at Morningstar in Chicago, is even more bullish. He expects as many as half of Japan’s nuclear reactors will be online by 2018.

Forecasts vary as to when prices break out of their doldrums. In a December report, Morgan Stanley said spot uranium will remain stuck near $19 this year, rise to $21 in 2018 and average $24 by 2019. The bank had the lowest forecast for next year in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts, with the average at about $23. By 2019, uranium may reach $55, a separate tally of four analysts forecasts showed.

Willem Middelkoop, the founder of Aerdenhout, Netherlands-based Commodity Discovery Fund that returned 70 per cent last year, said he expects the spot price to return to at least $30 this year — and rise substantially in the longer term because of the nuclear-power projects being planned globally.

“Uranium will be in really high demand because so many nuclear reactors are being planned in Asia and all around the world,” Middelkoop said. “We expect real stress in the uranium market after 2020. We could see uranium prices of $100 and higher.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
International Atomic Energy Agency
follow this tag on MGNInternational Atomic Energy Agency
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
International Atomic Energy Agency
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Oil tumbles from 18-month high; sterling down 1%

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car