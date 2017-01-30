Mobile
US travel ban row halts dollar recovery

Yen moves higher after row over US immigration order

Gulf News
 

London: The dollar dipped on Monday as investors sought the traditional security of the Japanese yen after new US immigration curbs put the spotlight back on US President Donald Trump’s protectionist bent and the risks it poses for the economy.

The dollar had begun to climb at the end of last week after its worst month in five, as expectations of higher inflation and tax cuts to spur growth under the new president pushed US

government bond yields higher.

That was halted by a combination of weaker-than-expected US economic growth data on Friday and the uproar that followed Trump’s order restricting entry to the US for travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

“Concerns on protectionism appear to be rising after President Trump’s executive order to restrict immigration,” said Adam Cole, head of G10 FX strategy with RBC in London.

After an Asian session becalmed by Chinese New Year holidays, the yen rose 0.4 per cent to 114.58 yen per dollar

in morning trade in Europe. The greenback was flat at $1.0695 per euro and marginally higher at $1.2537 against sterling.

The euro drew some support from a rise in European government bond yields to their highest in a year after regional data showed solid rises in annual German inflation. That came at the start of a week dominated by central bank meetings in the United States, Japan and Britain.

The bond market, however, also suggested euro investors were pricing in more risk from France’s presidential election in April after the selection of a more radical leftist candidate by the French Socialists at the weekend.

A stronger dollar was one of 2017’s big calls for many investment banks and asset managers at the end of last year but that faith has been undermined by worries about how US trade and diplomacy will pan out under Trump’s presidency.

At the top of the list are concerns that the new administration may actively pursue a weaker dollar as part of efforts to change its trading relationship with China and others.

“The weak US. GDP is doing the dollar no favours. But it also takes courage to keep buying the dollar, considering what Trump has said about the kind of a currency policy he could pursue,” said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

