US stocks rise, Treasuries slip ahead of Trump inauguration

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US stocks rise, Treasuries slip ahead of Trump inauguration

Treasuries retreat to lowest level of the year; gold moves toward fourth weekly gain, commodities retreat

Image Credit: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
 

New York: US stocks rose, while Treasuries retreated to the lowest level of the year as attention turns to Washington for Donald Trump’s inauguration as the nation’s 45th president.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed back above 19,800 after erasing its gain for the year Thursday.

The measure is about 200 points below its record as trades sparked by Trump’s election have stalled in the past month. General Electric Co. slumped after sales missed estimates.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose to 2.50 percent, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index clung to its first weekly advance in the past four. Gold moved above $1,200 an ounce.

Investors are avoiding taking firm positions before Trump is sworn in as the 45th American president as they await indications the the administration will follow through on pro-growth campaign promises.

Big moment for markets 

Trump is expected to act on promises to upend trade deals in Asia and North America, while efforts to boost government spending at home remain another top priority.

The inauguration is “definitely a big moment for the markets,” said Neil Mellor, a London-based currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. “We could get more clues about what Trump is planning today. If he ramps up the rhetoric the market will be concerned about building long dollar positions.”

Here are the main market moves on Friday, January 20, 2017:

Stocks

• The S&P 500 Index advanced 0.5 percent to 2,274.63 at 10:06 a.m. in New York. The index is flat for the week and virtually unchanged since Dec. 13.

• Banks have led declines in the holiday-shortened period, as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slid more than 5 percent, paring a rally that took it more than 30 percent higher following Trump’s election.

• The Stoxx Europe 600 Index traded little changed as declines in miners offset gains in energy shares.

Currencies

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was unchanged after falling as much as 0.3 percent. The gauge is clinging to its first weekly advance since the period ending Dec. 23.

• The pound dropped 0.5 percent to $1.2285 and the euro retreated 0.2 percent to $1.0648.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude climbed for the second day, gaining 1.5 percent to $52.13 a barrel and narrowing a weekly loss to 0.5 percent.

• Gold retreated 0.2 percent to 1,202.55 an ounce. The metal has advanced 0.4 percent this week, touching the highest level since November on Tuesday.

Bonds

•             The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed after briefly touching 2.5 percent, the highest level since Jan. 3.

•             Government bonds retreated across the European Union. Yields on Irish 10-year notes climbed 4 basis points to 0.99 percent

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
metal
follow this tag on MGNmetal

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
metal
follow this tag on MGN
sp 500

Also In Markets

Momemtum driven stocks still find favour

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE