US stocks finish at another all-time high

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US stocks finish at another all-time high

Petroleum, retailers, tech shares advance on expectations of a major government tax plan

Image Credit: AFP
The video board is seen after the Dow Jones closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, February 21, 2017 in New York.
 

New York: US stocks jumped Tuesday with retailers and energy firms among the winners as positive sentiment about President Donald Trump’s economic agenda again lifted the market to fresh records at the close.

All three major equity indices finished at all-time highs for the seventh time in eight sessions, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.6 per cent at 20,743.00.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.6 per cent to end the day at 2,365.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 per cent to 5,865.95.

Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank, said the latest records reflected “continued panic buying” as money managers fear missing out on new peaks.

The surge has been prompted by expectations Trump will imminently unveil details of a major tax plan, perhaps at his February 28 State of the Union address.

Other factors behind Tuesday’s gains included higher oil prices and better-than-expected earnings from retailers. European markets also got a lift from a positive eurozone economic report.

Wal-Mart jumped 3.0 per cent after reporting a 1.8 per cent gain in fourth-quarter comparable sales at US stores. The retail giant also saw strong increases in e-commerce, although profits were pinched by increased spending.

Home Depot gained 1.4 per cent after reporting an 18.6 per cent jump in fourth-quarter earnings to $1.7 billion.

Other retailers to gain included Gap, up 2.3 per cent, Best Buy, up 1.7 per cent and Target, up 0.6 per cent.

Petroleum-linked shares advanced on higher oil prices, with Chevron climbing 1.3 per cent, Devon Energy 2.1 per cent and Transocean 2.4 per cent.

Yahoo rose 0.9 per cent and Verizon 0.5 per cent after they announced a $350 million reduction in the price of Yahoo’s core Internet business in the sale to Verizon following a pair of major data breaches of Yahoo.

Unilever lost 7.5 per cent and Kraft Heinz fell 1.8 per cent in the first session since Kraft Heinz withdrew its bid for the Unilever over the weekend.

Another large food company, Mondelez International, jumped 5.8 per cent as it launched a new “Vea” brand of crisps and bars with no artificial ingredients or GMOs.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen shot up 19.1 per cent after agreeing to be acquired by Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King and Tim Horton’s, for $1.8 billion. Restaurant Brands gained 7.0 per cent.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Yahoo
follow this tag on MGNYahoo

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Yahoo
follow this tag on MGN
nasdaq

Also In Markets

S&P, Dow hit record highs as oil prices rally

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband