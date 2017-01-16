Trump helps gold scale highest levels since November

London: Gold climbed on Monday to its highest level in more than seven weeks on buying fuelled by political uncertainty after US. President-elect Donald Trump’s comments on Nato and the “One China” policy.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $1,202.4 at 1036 GMT from an earlier $1,207.86, it highest since November 23. US gold futures were up 0.5 per cent at $1,202.50 per ounce.

Last week Trump said the “One China” policy on Taiwan was up for negotiation. China retaliated by saying it would “take off the gloves” and act strongly if US President-elect Trump continues to “provoke” once he assumes office.

His comments on Nato being obsolete have also made investors nervous.

“There’s the tussle between China and the US over Taiwan.

Trump has been talking to Taiwan, which the Chinese don’t like.

His comments on Nato are seen as negative,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Investor interest can be seen in the largest physically backed exchange traded funds, New York’s SPDR Trust, whose holdings rose for the first time since Nov. 9, the day after Trump won the election.

Hedge funds and money managers also raised their net long position in COMEX gold contracts for the first time in nine weeks, in the week to Jan. 10, US. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

“The market is taking a reality check from Trump euphoria, equity markets are moving sideways, the dollar has steadied and bond yields are down, allowing gold to recover,” Menke said.

The stronger dollar has in recent months weighed on gold, making it more expensive for holders of other currencies. Lower bond yields boost the attraction of gold as a risk-free asset.

Much will depend on Trump and his plans for the US economy after his inauguration on Friday. But overall analysts expect the stronger dollar this year due to higher US interest rates to cap gold’s gains.

“Markets are pricing in three to four rate hikes for 2017.

This will likely be the crippling factor for gold, as real yields start to rise, particularly if inflation remains modest,” Standard Chartered analysts said in a note.

They added that Chinese buying has been hindered by limitations around gold import quotas and that buying ahead of the Lunar New Year has been soft.

“India has attempted to wean the country off gold and demand has been hampered by a raft of government policies clamping down on the parallel economy,” Standard Chartered said.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $16.81 an ounce.

Platinum prices slid two per cent to $981.24, while palladium fell one per cent to $741.08.