Trump helps gold scale highest levels since November

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump helps gold scale highest levels since November

Long gold positions rise for first time in 9 weeks

Gulf News
 

London: Gold climbed on Monday to its highest level in more than seven weeks on buying fuelled by political uncertainty after US. President-elect Donald Trump’s comments on Nato and the “One China” policy.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $1,202.4 at 1036 GMT from an earlier $1,207.86, it highest since November 23. US gold futures were up 0.5 per cent at $1,202.50 per ounce.

Last week Trump said the “One China” policy on Taiwan was up for negotiation. China retaliated by saying it would “take off the gloves” and act strongly if US President-elect Trump continues to “provoke” once he assumes office.

His comments on Nato being obsolete have also made investors nervous.

“There’s the tussle between China and the US over Taiwan.

Trump has been talking to Taiwan, which the Chinese don’t like.

His comments on Nato are seen as negative,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Investor interest can be seen in the largest physically backed exchange traded funds, New York’s SPDR Trust, whose holdings rose for the first time since Nov. 9, the day after Trump won the election.

Hedge funds and money managers also raised their net long position in COMEX gold contracts for the first time in nine weeks, in the week to Jan. 10, US. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

“The market is taking a reality check from Trump euphoria, equity markets are moving sideways, the dollar has steadied and bond yields are down, allowing gold to recover,” Menke said.

The stronger dollar has in recent months weighed on gold, making it more expensive for holders of other currencies. Lower bond yields boost the attraction of gold as a risk-free asset.

Much will depend on Trump and his plans for the US economy after his inauguration on Friday. But overall analysts expect the stronger dollar this year due to higher US interest rates to cap gold’s gains.

“Markets are pricing in three to four rate hikes for 2017.

This will likely be the crippling factor for gold, as real yields start to rise, particularly if inflation remains modest,” Standard Chartered analysts said in a note.

They added that Chinese buying has been hindered by limitations around gold import quotas and that buying ahead of the Lunar New Year has been soft.

“India has attempted to wean the country off gold and demand has been hampered by a raft of government policies clamping down on the parallel economy,” Standard Chartered said.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $16.81 an ounce.

Platinum prices slid two per cent to $981.24, while palladium fell one per cent to $741.08.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Pound up 3% in biggest gain since October 2008

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon