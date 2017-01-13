Stocks up on US bank hopes, dollar and yields slip

LONDON: European and US stocks looked to end a sluggish week on a high note on Friday, while the dollar headed for its biggest weekly decline in two months and US bond yields eyed their longest run of weekly declines since July.

Investors largely shrugged off the biggest fall in Chinese exports since 2009, and resumed the “Trump” trades across equity markets based on higher growth expectations that had tailed off this week, with auto and bank shares leading the way.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch kicked off the US bank earning season, reporting a 47 per cent rise in fourth quarter profit thanks to an upswing in market activity following the election of Donald Trump on November 8.

JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo report Q4 results later in the day.

“US bank earnings are going to be a big attraction,” said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank. “After the Trump trades disappointment this week ... this will likely impact the overall direction of markets.” Bank stocks led the charge in European trading, rising 1 per cent to lift the FTSEuroFirst 300 0.6 per cent. The index of Eurozone bank stocks was up nearly 2 per cent.

The broader FTSEurofirst index was still down slightly on the week though, its first weekly fall in six.

Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rose as much as 6 per cent, recouping some of the previous session’s 16 per cent slump triggered by the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) accusations that the car maker illegally masked excess diesel emissions.

Germany’s DAX was up 0.6 per cent and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 per cent, on course for its 12th record high close and 14th consecutive daily gain.

US futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street. Thursday’s slip into the red marked yet another failed attempt to lift the Dow Jones through the magical 20,000 points barrier.

Wall Street was chilled by Trump’s failure to address economic policy plans this week at his first news conference since winning the November 8 election, and growing fears that his proposed protectionist policies will choke global trade.

Chinese trade data on Friday poured oil onto those flames.

December exports fell by 6.1 per cent from a year earlier, meaning the overall fall in exports last year was the biggest since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1 per cent, after rising to its highest levels since late October in the previous session. It was up 1.8 per cent for the week.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index finished up 0.8 per cent, though it still ended the week down 0.9 per cent.

Bond yield retracement

The symbiotic dance between the dollar and US Treasury bond yields held firm on Friday. Both headed lower to end a week which has seen the dollar fall almost 1 per cent and yields extend their longest downturn since last summer.

The 10-year yield slipped to 2.35 per cent, down more than 5 basis points on the week and around 30 bps since the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in mid-December.

The dollar wallowed around five-week lows against a currency basket at 101.23, and down 0.9 per cent for the week.

The euro rose a third of a per cent to $1.0645, up three cents from last week’s 14-year low of $1.0340 and poised to gain 1 per cent for the week. The dollar was steady against the yen at 114.70 yen.

The dollar index had scaled 14-year peaks this month, on speculation that Trump’s policies would spur growth and inflation, and spur the Fed to raise interest rates at a faster pace than previously expected.

But doubts have crept in.

“Bond markets continue to retrace from the yield highs set in the middle of last month,” RBC Capital markets rates strategists wrote in a note to clients on Friday.

“The latest move (is) seen as a typical ‘buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact’ reaction as Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration press conference proved to be a disappointment in terms of forthcoming growth-boosting policies,” they said.

In commodity markets, Brent crude and US crude both fell 1 per cent to $55.46 a barrel and $52.47, respectively. Spot gold ticked higher to $1,197.60 an ounce, having risen overnight to a seven-week high above $1,200.