Six positive surprises from HSBC take focus off black swans

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Six positive surprises from HSBC take focus off black swans

Analysts’ gloomy focus means that this year it’s positive developments that would offer the real shock to investment portfolios

Gulf News
 

Market analysts have been unusually emphatic about forecasting risks in 2017, as they tout a menagerie that extends from bulls to bears as well as swans of various hues.

This gloomy focus means that this year it’s positive developments that would offer the real shock to investment portfolios, according to strategists at HSBC, rather than the fulfilment of various dire scenarios that are, by now, widely predicted.

“The consensus outlook has switched from an optimism bias, to one with greater focus on downside risks,” the strategists led by Fredrik Nerbrand write in a note to clients. Arguing that many of these concerns are well-known, they make the case that “the biggest surprises may be skewed to the upside.”

Here are HSBC Bank PLC’s six positive developments that could take place over the course of this year, as well as their implications for different asset classes.

1. A revival in US productivity

The fiscal stimulus Donald Trump has promised could help revive US productivity from the less-than 1 per cent annual growth at which it’s been averaging over the last five years. If enacted within the president-elect’s first few months, tax reform and an uptick in investments could juice the nation’s productivity going into 2018.

2. European populists lose convincingly

Voters will choose new leaders in the Netherlands, France and Germany over the next 12 months, and there’s a possibility of snap elections in Italy and Greece. The polls in France and Germany, at least, suggest established parties will triumph in the euro area’s biggest economies, HSBC says. It says a loss in momentum for populists could translate into the relaxation of fiscal austerity.

3. A recovery in global trade volumes

Robust outcomes from the four major trade accords that are currently being negotiated would lift the “fairly low” prospects of a rebound in international commerce. If President-elect Donald Trump seeks to amend rather than withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and Brexit negotiations turn out “amicable”, 2017 might end up arresting the slump.

4. A painless Brexit

Although the odds are in favour of a “disruptive” negotiation process, HSBC says there’s another scenario that involves a “smooth and painless” transition. European negotiators could err on the side of pragmatism and allow a lengthy transition period, while the UK might be able to negotiate a relatively favourable deal on trade.

5. Dollar liquidity conditions improve

The current US-dollar shortage has increased hedging costs for Japanese and European investors, and non-US banks are suffering constraints on dollar funding. HSBC foresees a possibility that central banks acknowledge the negative impact of the shortages and preemptively move to address the issue.

6. China speeds up reforms of its state-owned enterprises

The year-long push to restructure China’s debt-ridden state-owned enterprises got renewed impetus last month after the SOE administrator vowed to push forward with reforms. The pace of these reforms may exceed market expectations this year, as policymakers aim to see results ahead of the major party conference that is likely to be scheduled for November.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
HSBC
follow this tag on MGNHSBC
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
HSBC
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Oil tumbles from 18-month high; sterling down 1%

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car