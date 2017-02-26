Saudi bourse to seek cross listings to boost foreign investment

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi bourse to seek cross listings to boost foreign investment

The Tadawul will hold discussions with companies already listed on other exchanges in the GCC to encourage them to also list shares

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange is seeking to secure its first regional cross listing by 2018 to boost foreign investment in the Middle East’s largest bourse.

The Tadawul, as the market is known, will hold discussions with companies already listed on other exchanges in the Gulf Cooperation Council to encourage them to also list shares in the kingdom, Chief Executive Officer Khalid Al Hussan said in an interview in Riyadh on Sunday.

“Definitely by 2018 we would expect to see at least one company cross listing onto the main market from another exchange,” he said. The Tadawul also wants private companies in the GCC to sell shares on its alternative market, Nomu, with the first expected this year, he said.

Saudi Arabia is adopting a series of measures to increase international participation in one of the world’s most restricted exchanges after oil prices slumped over the past two years. The Tadawul started allowing limited foreign direct investment in 2015 and continued to ease restrictions last year. Foreigners currently own about 4 percent of shares.

The kingdom only has Saudi Arabian companies listed on its bourse. Aluminium Bahrain, which is listed in Manama, halted plans to be the first non-Saudi company to list on the Tadawul in 2015, Chief Executive Officer Tim Murray said at the time.

The Tadawul is also on track for its own initial public offering next year, Al Hussan said. The exchange hired HSBC Holdings Plc’s Saudi unit as a financial adviser for the sale in May.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Dow hits another record ahead of Trump address

Business Gallery

Pictures: Nokia 3310 comes back to life at MWC

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat