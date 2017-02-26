Saudi Arabia sees growing foreign interest as new market opens

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is counting on rules that will extend the settlement cycle on stock trades to attract more foreign investors, Capital Market Authority vice-chairman Mohammad Al Kuwaiz said.

The Tadawul stock exchange has about 50 qualified foreign investors and expects to draw more after shifting to a T+2 cycle by the end of June, a system used across most major exchanges, Al Kuwaiz said in an interview with Bloomberg News. The current system requires same-day settlement.

“A lot of financial advisers are looking at the opening up of the market, the privatisation programme and the change in the overall market infrastructure as an opportunity,” and the regulator has seen “a tremendously increasing amount of interest” from foreign firms seeking licensing to operate in Saudi Arabia, Al Kuwaiz said at the launch of a secondary market called Nome.

The Gulf’s biggest stock exchange is seeking to attract more capital from abroad as Saudi Arabia goes through unprecedented economic and social change. Foreign investment is a cornerstone of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s “Saudi Vision 2030,” a blueprint for the post-oil period that includes plans to sell shares in state oil giant Saudi Aramco and expand its sovereign wealth fund into the world’s largest.

The Saudi stock market started allowing limited foreign direct investment in 2015 and eased restrictions further last year. Foreigners currently own about 4 per cent of shares.

Draft regulations for the settlement shift received encouraging feedback from most global index providers, including MSCI Inc., Al Kuwaiz said, adding that the shift may come “ahead of schedule”. The kingdom is seeking to join MSCI’s emerging market index, which is tracked by some of the world’s biggest fund managers.

“T+2 is the last missing piece of the puzzle for MSCI to move forward on” possibly including Saudi Arabia on its emerging-market watch list, Wafic Nsouli, the managing director and head of equities at Dubai-based investment bank Arqaam Capital Ltd., said by email on Sunday. This is “a game changer for the country and the wider region and one we expect as soon as this May,” he said.

“Investor feedback from the clients we speak to has very much supported the view that once the settlement cycle comes in line with international best practices, they will be far happier to proceed with QFI,” he said.