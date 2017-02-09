Ras Al Khaimah in talks with banks for dollar bond

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ras Al Khaimah in talks with banks for dollar bond

Standard & Poor’s last month affirmed its A long-term credit rating for the emirate

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is in talks with banks about a US dollar bond sale, though it has not yet sent an official request for proposals and there is no indication so far on the timing of any issue, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Standard & Poor’s last month affirmed its A long-term credit rating for the emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah issued its latest international bond in 2015, when it borrowed $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) through a 10-year sukuk issue

with a profit rate of 3.094 per cent. The sukuk, with an ijara structure, was arranged by Al Hilal Bank, Citi, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi. It was yielding 3.449 per cent on Thursday.

Telephone calls and an email to the finance department of Ras Al Khaimah seeking comment were unanswered.

Ras Al Khaimah’s economy was only partially affected by the drop in international oil prices in recent years because the oil and gas sector contributes just 4.8 per cent of its gross domestic product, according to a report by S&P.

Tourism

The emirate relies mostly on nearby countries for its exports, so demand and investments were affected by lower regional growth. Despite this, S&P’s rating remained unchanged because of growth expectations in the tourism sector, particularly ahead of Dubai’s Expo 2020, and other non-oil sectors.

The emirate of Sharjah, on the other hand, was downgraded by S&P last month to BBB+ from A. The move, mostly caused by rising debt levels, led to a drop of about half a point in the price of Sharjah’s outstanding sukuk paper due in 2021 and 2024, Thomson Reuters data showed.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNNational Bank of Abu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Energy stocks look for catalyst out of doldrums

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system