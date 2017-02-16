Mobile
RAKBANK proposes dividend for 2016

The proposed dividend will be presented for approval by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

RAKBANK said it has proposed a dividend of 30 fils per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2016.

The proposed dividend will be presented for approval by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on April 5 at the Bank’s headquarters in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the bank said in an emailed statement.

RAKBANK, whose shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), were flat at Dh5. The bank has a total of five subsidiaries and are collectively known as the Group.

