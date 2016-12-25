QInvest and Maceen Capital sign strategic agreement

Dubai: QInvest, Qatar’s leading investment bank, and Maceen Capital, a Saudi joint stock investment company, signed a strategic distribution agreement to work in collaboration to better service investors in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement will allow Maceen’s existing clients as well as new qualified investors direct access to QInvest’s asset management and advisory platform, offering them the opportunity to participate in funds and investment deals available in Qatar and international markets.

“This agreement represents a positive step towards achieving our goal to reach and serve qualified investors in the Saudi market in a structured and convenient approach that meets their diverse investment needs and in collaboration with institutions we trust,” Tamim Al Kawari, Chief Executive Officer, QInvest, said in a statement.

Badr Al-Hammad, Chairman of the Board, Maceen Capital, said: “This agreement strengthens the existing cooperation between the two firms by enabling ease of access to a range of investment products for which we see increasing demand in the Saudi market. Maceen Capital’s high-ranking position among financial companies in Saudi Arabia ensures that it can provide its investors with matchless opportunities.”

QInvest is the leading investment bank in Qatar and one of the most prominent Islamic financial institutes globally, with operations across the Middle East and Europe. It provides exceptional products in asset management, investment banking, real estate investment, credit investment and debt finance.

QInvest’s Asset Management division has witnessed a strong performance across the year with assets under management growing across a number of strategies. There has also been a number of positive developments in terms of developing new distribution channels with the team adding one of Turkey’s fastest growing brokerage houses to distribute QInvest’s onshore Turkish funds, and the addition of a new bancassurance channel in the GCC to distribute the QMAP fund range.

Maceen Capital is a closed joint stock investment company which was established in 2009 and which supports the Kingdom’s plans to develop the scope and maturity of its financial market by providing strong financial solutions that respond to the needs of individual and institutional investors.