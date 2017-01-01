Mobile
Qatar’s IHG receives QFMA approval for IPO listing

Making it the first Qatari family business to receive approval to list its shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange through an IPO

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Investment Holding Group (IHG), the Qatari construction contracting firm, said on Sunday it has received approval from the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) to list 60 per cent of its paid-up share capital through an Initial Public Offering (IP0). IHG will be the first Qatari family business to get a listing in the Qatar Stock Exchange through an IPO, it said in a statement. “Given the group’s long expertise, we are confident that there will be a strong investor response to the subscription,” stated Wael Shtayyeh, CEO of IHG. The offer period from January 8, 2017 to January 22, 2017 will list 49,800,000 shares at a pricing of QAR 10.1 per share, the company said.

