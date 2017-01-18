Qatar National Bank plans to increase share capital by distributing bonus shares
Dubai: Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s largest lender, plans to increase its share capital by distributing bonus shares worth 10 per cent of the current capital, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The bank’s current capital amounts to about 9.2 billion riyals (Dh9 billion, $2.53 billion) divided into approximately 923 million shares with a nominal value of 10 riyals each.
The statement did not specify whether the capital increase would be discussed or approved during the bank’s extraordinary general assembly on February 5.