Opec convinces investors that its oil output cuts are real

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Opec convinces investors that its oil output cuts are real

Opec will reduce supply by 900,000 barrels a day in January, the first month of the accord’s implementation

Gulf News
 

New York: Opec appears to have persuaded investors that it’s making good on promised production cuts.

Money managers are the most optimistic on West Texas Intermediate oil prices in at least a decade as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers reduce crude output. Saudi Arabia has said more than 80 per cent of the targeted reduction of 1.8 million barrels a day has been implemented. Oil shipments from Opec are plunging this month, according to tanker-tracker Petro-Logistics SA.

“All the signs are pointing to a pretty significant Opec cut,” Mike Wittner, head of commodities research at Societe Generale SA in New York, said by telephone. “Until this week we were only getting data from the producers, now the tanker traffic seems to be supporting this view.”

Opec will reduce supply by 900,000 barrels a day in January, the first month of the accord’s implementation, said the Geneva-based Petro-Logistics. That’s about 75 per cent of the cut that the producer group agreed to make. Eleven non-members led by Russia are to curb their output in support.

Hedge funds boosted their net-long position, or the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a decline, by 6.1 per cent in the week ended January 24, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. WTI rose 1.3 per cent to $53.18 (Dh195.2) a barrel in the report week. The US benchmark slipped 0.3 per cent to $53.01 at 9:18 am London time on Monday.

Opec members Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Algeria have said they’ve cut output this month by even more than was required, while Russia said it’s also curbing production faster than was agreed. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said January 22 that adherence has been so good that Opec probably won’t need to extend the accord when it expires in the middle of the year.

Shale headwind

The Opec-engineered price rally has spurred a surge in drilling in the US shale patch. Rigs targeting crude in the US rose by 15 to 566 last week, the highest since November 2015, according to Baker Hughes Inc.

“There’s one headwind in the oil market: increased US shale production,” Jay Hatfield, a New York-based portfolio manager of the InfraCap MLP exchange-traded fund with $175 million in assets, said by telephone. “US output in 2017 will be 1 million barrels a day higher than last year.”

US crude production climbed to 8.96 million barrels a day in the week ended January 20, the highest since April, according to the Energy Information Administration. That’s already closing in on the EIA’s latest 2017 output forecast of 9 million barrels a day that was issued January 10.

The net-long position in WTI rose by 21,429 futures and options to 370,939, the most in data going back to 2006. Longs rose 3.7 per cent to a record high, while shorts slipped 11 per cent.

In fuel markets, net-bullish bets on gasoline fell 3.4 per cent to 61,511 contracts as futures decreased 1.5 per cent in the report week. Money managers increased wagers on higher ultra low sulfur diesel prices by 1.3 per cent to 34,978 contracts, while futures slid 0.4 per cent.

“For the time being the market is more focused on the Opec cuts than about how fast US shale drillers are returning,” Wittner said. “There may come a point soon when the support provided by Opec will be outweighed by the prospect of rising US production. When that happens there will be a big shift in investor sentiment.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Foreign holdings of Egypt debt rise

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis