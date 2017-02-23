Mobile
Oman hires banks to lead multi-tranche US dollar bonds

Bank Muscat, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC Standard Bank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners

Gulf News
 

Hong Kong: The Government of the Sultanate of Oman, acting through the Ministry of Finance, rated Baa 1/BBB-/BBB, has hired banks for a planned US dollar bond offering.

Bank Muscat, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC Standard Bank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.

The sovereign will hold investor meetings in Asia, the UAE, the UK and US from February 24. A multi-tranche five, 10 and 30-year 144A/Reg S bond trade will follow, subject to market conditions.

