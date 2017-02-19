Oil prices to be less volatile, ranged

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oil prices to be less volatile, ranged

Rising rig counts in the US is expected to keep the price upside limited

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Oil prices are expected to remain stable even as rising levels of US shale oil increase.

That a significant change from last year, when Brent crude traded in the range of $25-$70 per barrel. This year the fluxuations have been limited, with the range of staying in the area of $50-57. Experts say that will continue.

“We expect that the period of low volatility for oil prices and trading in a tight price range to remain in place for the short term,” Vaqar Zuberi, Head of Research — Hedge Funds / Portfolio Manager — Multi Manager Funds at Mirabaud Asset Management told Gulf News.

Oil prices have more than doubled from a low of $28 per barrel in January of 2016 on signs that supply glut has been curtailed.

“The oil market is expected to remain in balance for the first half of 2017 as the countervailing forces of increased shale oil production in the United States are weighed against an extended term of cuts in non-US production,” said Zuberi.

Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said. During the same week a year ago, there were 413 active oil rigs.

“For the upside, we need a demand shock and the for the downside we need supply shock for crude to break the current range,” Aslam said.

On Friday, Brent crude closed almost steady at $55.81 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $53.37 per barrel, up 0.07 per cent.

A cut in production by Opec members has been supporting oil prices, which has been in line with the agreement reached by Opec and non-Opec members last November to cut output by over 1.8 million of barrels per day to prop up prices. So far, there has been more than 90 per cent compliance to the deal.

“Traders are paying attention to how Opec has been able to curb the supply, and they are willing to do what it takes to curb the supply. Also Russia is very much backing up the Opec,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with Think Markets said.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

DFM launches investor relations app

Business Gallery

Vintage cars paraded on Delhi roads

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused