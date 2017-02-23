Oil prices rise after report shows drop in US stocks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oil prices rise after report shows drop in US stocks

Both benchmarks are near the top of relatively narrow $4 ranges that have contained trade so far this year

Gulf News
 

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Thursday after US data showed a surprise decline in inventories, suggesting that a global glut may be ending after moves by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to cut production.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was up 70 cents a barrel at $56.54 (Dh207) by 0855 GMT, recovering from a drop of 82 cents on Wednesday. US light crude was 70 cents higher at $54.29 a barrel.

Both benchmarks are near the top of relatively narrow $4 ranges that have contained trade so far this year, reflecting a period of low volatility since and other exporters agreed to cut output.

Opec and producers including Russia aim to reduce production by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an attempt to drain an oversupply that has kept prices depressed for more than two years.

So far Opec appears to be sticking to its deal but other producers, notably US shale companies, have increased output, helping swell stocks in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Industry data on Wednesday showed US crude inventories fell by 884,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 17 to 512.7 million, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 3.5 million barrels.

US gasoline and distillate fuel stocks also fell, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said.

Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates, said oil prices could rally further if the US government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) also reports a fall in inventories when its data is published at 11am EST (1600 GMT) on Thursday.

“If the US stock draws are confirmed by the EIA, we could see the market go much higher,” Varga said.

But Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo, said the market needed to see that stocks outside the United States were also falling for prices to break out of their trading ranges.

“It’s a battle between how quick Opec can cut without shale catching up,” Nunan said, referring to US drilling in shale formations that has shown an upsurge this year. “What Opec really has to do is get the inventories down.”

Eleven non-OPEC oil producers that joined the Opec deal have delivered at least 60 per cent of promised curbs so far, Opec sources said on Wednesday, higher than initially estimated.

— Reuters

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

World is squeezed between eagle and tiger

Business Gallery

Inside Gaza’s first indoor mall

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband