Oil falls as signs of US output rise overshadow Opec-led cuts

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oil falls as signs of US output rise overshadow Opec-led cuts

Opec, non-Opec ministers say complying with output cuts

Gulf News
 

LONDON: Oil prices fell one per cent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in US oil drilling activity outweighed news that Opec and non-Opec producers were on track to meet output reduction goals set in December.

Global benchmark Brent crude prices were down 53 cents to $54.96 (Dh202) a barrel at 1026 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $52.61 a barrel, down 61 cents, or 1.1 per cent, on Friday’s close.

Ministers representing members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-OPEC producers said at a meeting on Sunday that of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) they had agreed to be taken out of the market, 1.5 million bpd had already gone.

“A lot of this is already priced in and the US rig count keeps rising and gathering pace,” said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

US drillers added most rigs in nearly four years last week, data from energy services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

This extends an eight-month drilling recovery and is supporting signs that US production will continue to rise strongly just as other producers are cutting output.

“Baker Hughes said that 35 new rigs were activated last week, fuelling fears of a significant rise in US production which would offset the reduction by Opec- and making a mockery of the Saudis’ claim that they had managed to break the US

shale drillers,” said Ashley Kelty, research analyst at Cenkos Securities.

US oil production has risen more than 6 per cent since mid-2016, although it remains 7 per cent below a historic high in 2015. It is back to levels of late 2014, when strong US crude output contributed to a crash in oil prices.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

DFM gains as GFH shares approach 52-week high

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report