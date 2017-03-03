Oil edges higher on weaker dollar after sell-off

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oil edges higher on weaker dollar after sell-off

US inventories rise for eighth straight week

Gulf News
 

London: Oil prices ticked higher on Friday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses, as a weaker dollar encouraged buying but investors remained cautious after Russian production figures showed weak compliance with a global deal to cut output.

Global benchmark Brent was up 7 cents at $55.15 (Dh202) a barrel at 1252 GMT, recovering some of Thursday’s losses that amounted to more than 2 per cent.

WTI futures traded at $52.64 a barrel, up 3 cents on the previous close.

“The market is range bound, therefore there is nothing surprising in seeing fresh buying after a big sell-off and of course the slightly weaker dollar is also helping oil recover,” said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

The dollar slipped from a seven-week high on Friday ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen.

A weaker greenback makes it more attractive to buy dollar-denominated currencies like oil futures.

“Because prices have failed once again to rise above their trading corridors, there is a growing risk of speculative selling,” said analysts at Commerzbank, suggesting further downside potential.

Oil’s gains were capped after concerns remained over non-OPEC compliance with a global deal to rein in oversupply.

Russia’s February oil output was unchanged from January at 11.11 million barrels per day (bpd), energy ministry data showed, with its cuts from October 2016 levels remaining at 100,000 bpd or a third of what was pledged by Moscow under its agreement with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Official US data also showed crude inventories in the world’s biggest oil consumer rose for an eighth straight week to a record 520.2 million barrels last week.

But even as US oil production rose and Russian output held steady, Opec boosted already strong compliance with the group’s six-month deal to 94 per cent, cutting output for a second month in February, a Reuters survey found.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
forex

Also In Markets

Investors bet Trump-fuelled rally far from over

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins