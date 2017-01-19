Oil analysts see shallow gains as Opec deal, shale hem in prices

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oil analysts see shallow gains as Opec deal, shale hem in prices

Oil in the US is trading between $50 and $55 after a deal by Opec and other countries to pump less oil

Image Credit: Reuters
An oilfield in Basra, Iraq. ‘Supply and demand factors are playing a part in the market that weren’t there before, while the long-term price forecast doesn’t change.’
Gulf News
 

New York: Wall Street’s optimism on oil prices is muted, following a 75 per cent gain in the past year.

Oil in the US is trading between $50 and $55 (Dh183.65 and Dh202) after a deal by Opec and other countries to pump less oil. Analysts see West Texas Intermediate averaging $60 a barrel in 2018, according to the median of 30 estimates compiled by Bloomberg, just $5 higher than what they were forecasting a year ago for 2017. According to Barclays Plc, the market faces short-term swings with no major price move.

“The market could be whipsawed more by data and headlines than in the past,” Michael Cohen, head of energy commodities research at Barclays in New York said by telephone. “Supply and demand factors are playing a part in the market, that weren’t there before, while the long-term price forecast doesn’t change.”

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) agreed to reduce its supplies by 1.2 million barrels a day starting this month at a November 30 meeting, while 11 non-members including Russia and Kazakhstan pledged less than two weeks later to curb output by almost 600,000 barrels.

Some of the hesitance in increasing price forecasts is the uncertainty over whether the output cuts will actually occur. As the former Saudi Arabia Oil Minister said about Opec quotas in December: “We tend to cheat.”

“Since Opec’s Vienna agreement and the follow-up agreement with non-Opec prices ran up a bit further than expected,” Mike Wittner, head of commodities research at Societe Generale SA in New York, said by telephone. “I’m waiting until we actually see cuts before making any changes to the price forecast.”

Then there is the excess supply. Almost 1 billion barrels of oil held in inventories must be used up before global supply and demand are closer to balance, Dana Gas PJSJ chief executive officer Patrick Allman-Ward said Tuesday in a Bloomberg TV interview with Francine Lacqua at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Market balance

The high level of compliance and rising global demand should balance the market in the first half of the year, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said in an interview in Davos on Tuesday. Opec initially suggested it could extend the six-month deal beyond June, yet Al Falih said Monday there may be no need.

“I don’t think we’ll move above $60,” Chip Hodge, who oversees a $12 billion natural-resource bond portfolio as senior managing director at John Hancock in Boston, said by telephone. “We may stay below that level for a while because of high inventories. We’re starting to see declines but it will take a while to cut through them.”

The forward curve reflects that flat feeling held by analysts. The difference between December 2017 and December 2018 WTI contracts was 4 cents Wednesday, after swinging between 92 cents and minus $2.72 in the past year.

Shale output

The other wild card is US shale production. Oil-price gains will trigger a “significant” increase in shale output, according to the head of the International Energy Agency. The Energy Information Administration sees US crude supply rising year-over-year again starting as soon as April. Rig counts reached the highest in a year in January, and Barclays estimates North American drillers will boost capital spending 27 per cent this year.

“The difference from five years ago is that there are more moving parts,” Cohen said. “There’s a new, rapid shale response, while not a substitute for spare capacity, still can have a major impact. Subsidies have been removed, so there will be a much bigger reaction to price changes.”

US drivers, who are forecast to pay an extra $52 billion to fill their cars with gasoline this year, may not have too much worse to fear than $60 crude.

“Long-term, I think that’s the price that’s needed to make everything work,” Hodge said. “It’s not horrific for consumers.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Davos
follow this tag on MGNDavos

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

US stocks rise, Treasuries slip

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access