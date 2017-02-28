Norway’s sovereign wealth fund returns 2.17% in Q4

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund returns 2.17% in Q4

Government withdrew 101b crowns in 2016 to pay for public expenses

Gulf News
 

Oslo: Norway’s $900-billion (Dh3.31 trillion) sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, returned a profit in the fourth quarter due to strong equity markets, it said on Tuesday.

The fund earned a return of 2.17 per cent in the quarter. In the third quarter the fund booked a return of 4 per cent.

The government withdrew 101 billion crowns (Dh44.3 billion) during 2016 to pay for public expenses at a time of declining oil and gas revenues, the first year it does so.

“The return in 2016 was characterised by falling international interest rates in the first half of the year, and strong equity markets in the second half,” the fund’s CEO, Yngve Slyngstad, said in a statement.

The fund cut its share of fixed income investments in the third quarter to 34.3 per cent of its portfolio from 36.3 per cent three months earlier while equity investments rose to 62.5 per cent from 60.6 per cent.

Real estate holdings were 3.2 per cent against 3.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

More from Markets

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

Also In Markets

Dow hits 21,000 mark for the first time ever

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays