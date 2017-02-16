National Takaful swings to net profit in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

National Takaful swings to net profit in 2016

Total assets stood at Dh322 million

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

Watania or National Takaful said on Thursday it swung into net profit even as revenues declined.

Net profit came in Dh385,000 in 2016 from a loss of Dh41 million posted in 2015, the insurance firm said in a statement posted on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Revenues fell to Dh200 million last year from 209 million. Total assets stood at Dh322 million.

In August 2014 there was a major change in the shareholding structure of Watania whereby MB Investment UAE and Madina Takaful Oman acquired a majority 60 per cent stake in the company from existing shareholders.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
national takaful company

Also In Markets

EU financial tax said to hit roadblock

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her