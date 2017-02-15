Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $1b DIB sukuk
Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai welcomed today’s listing of a $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) sukuk by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE’s largest Islamic bank, on the region’s international exchange.
It brings the total value of DIB’s sukuk current listings on Nasdaq Dubai to $4.25 billion, more than any other UAE issuer.
DIB’s earlier sukuk listings comprise of a $1 billion listing in 2013, two listings in 2015 of $750 million and $1 billion, and a listing in 2016 of $500 million.
The newest DIB listing reinforces Dubai’s position as the world’s largest venue for sukuk listings by value, raising the total listed in the emirate to $47.81 billion.