Mashreq Bank, Arabtec schedules board meeting next week
Dubai:
Mashreq Bank and Arabtec said they have scheduled their board meeting next week.
Mashreq Bank’s board plans to meet on January 25, while Arabtec’s board plans to meet on January 23, both companies said in a statement posted on Dubai Financial Market’s website.
The board will approve results for the quarter to end December 2016, and also for the full year. The board will also discuss matters that would be brought to their notice, the statements added.