Majid Al Futtaim sets initial price guidance for dollar bond

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Majid Al Futtaim sets initial price guidance for dollar bond

The joint lead managers and bookrunners of the debt sale are Barclays and Emirates NBD Capital

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim, a UAE-based conglomerate, has released initial pricing guidance for its planned subordinated, unsecured perpetual bond in the high 5 per cent area, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.

The bond, issued by MAF Global Securities and guaranteed by Majid Al Futtaim Holding and Majid Al Futtaim properties, is expected to price later on Tuesday.

The joint lead managers and bookrunners of the debt sale are Barclays, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Standard Chartered Bank
follow this tag on MGNStandard Chartered Bank
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
HSBC
follow this tag on MGNHSBC
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNNational Bank of Abu Dhabi
Barclays
follow this tag on MGNBarclays

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Standard Chartered Bank
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
HSBC
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Dow hits 21,000 mark for the first time ever

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?