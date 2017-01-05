Lira drops to record low as central bank seen unwilling to act

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lira drops to record low as central bank seen unwilling to act

The lira has reached unprecedented levels at the start of 2017 after falling more than 17 per cent last year

Gulf News
 

Istanbul: The Turkish lira slid to a new record low as investors bet political pressures will constrain the central bank from lifting rates aggressively.

The lira has reached unprecedented levels at the start of 2017 after falling more than 17 per cent last year. The currency traded 1.4 per cent lower at 3.6225 per dollar by 13.25pm in Istanbul, after a low of 3.6401 per dollar, in the biggest drop among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. That overturned gains yesterday, as the market looks to sell any upturn, said Piotr Matys, emerging-market currency strategist at Rabobank in London.

“Markets believe that the Turkish central bank is too weak-willed to raise interest rates enough to get on top of the inflation problem,” Nigel Rendell, a senior emerging-market analyst at Medley Global Advisors in London, said by email. “Therefore they lack credibility and investors can think of a dozen other currencies they’d rather be holding than the lira.”

A deterioration in the country’s data, including an economy that shrank in the third quarter, is being compounded by increasing security risks. The central bank is under pressure from politicians including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cut rates and support the economy.

“It looks like investors are testing the central bank,” said Rendell. “The Turkish central bank cannot serve two masters — the politicians and credible inflation targeting.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Oil tumbles from 18-month high; sterling down 1%

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car