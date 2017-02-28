Lebanon minister meets global banks ahead of planned debt sale

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lebanon minister meets global banks ahead of planned debt sale

Officials studying international markets before the Eurobond sale

Gulf News
 

Beirut: Lebanon’s Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil met with international and local bankers as the most indebted Arab country prepares to tap the bond market in March.

Representatives from Citigroup, JPMorgan, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Societe General, Commerzbank, Standard Chartered and Nomura were present at the meeting, his office said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Lebanese officials were studying international markets before the Eurobond sale, Khalil said, especially developments in the US ahead of this month’s Federal Reserve decision on rates at a time of “political ambiguity.”

The war in Syria has battered Lebanon’s economy, pushing more than 1.5 million refugees into the country, closing its only overland trade route and deterring Gulf Arab visitors.

Lebanon issued $6.8 billion (Dh24.97 billion) in Eurobonds in 2015 and 2016, Khalil said, to finance a widening deficit and replace maturing debt.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any of the banks present at the meeting were mandated to manage the sale.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Barclays
follow this tag on MGNBarclays

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Barclays
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Dow hits 21,000 mark for the first time ever

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays