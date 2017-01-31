Mobile
Kuwait to list power utility in reform drive

50% of company to be sold to citizens in economic overhaul aimed at mitigating damage caused by oil price slump

Gulf News
 

Kuwait: Kuwait plans to list a power and water company this year, as part of plan to overhaul its economy following the slump in oil prices.

A 50 per cent stake of the company, established with the private sector in November, will be sold to Kuwaiti citizens, Oil Minister Essam Al Marzouk said at a press conference to announce the government’s so-called Vision 2035 plan in Kuwait on Monday.

Kuwait, running a budget deficit after years of surpluses fuelled by high oil prices, is taking a leaf out of neighbouring Saudi Arabia’s playbook in seeking new sources of revenue following crude’s decline since 2014.

The government has curtailed some of its largesse by cutting fuel and utility subsidies, and is also planning to sell its first dollar bonds after picking advisers this month.

Kuwait’s plans also include the creation of three more power companies, with about 15 per cent of Kuwait’s electricity needs generated from renewables by 2030, Al Marzouk said.

