Kames capital sees Sterling respite on resilient UK economy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kames capital sees Sterling respite on resilient UK economy

Scottish money manager Kames Capital is turning ‘neutral and slightly positive’ on sterling

Gulf News
 

London: The pound’s biggest rally in 24 years is spurring predictions that the worst is over for the beleaguered currency, at least in the short term.

Scottish money manager Kames Capital is turning “neutral and slightly positive” on sterling after holding an underweight position since Britain voted itself out of the European Union in June. Amplifying Global FX Capital says the UK’s improving economy and quickening inflation are boosting the case for higher interest rates and currency strength.

Sterling gained the most among Group-of-10 currencies against the dollar last week, after rallying the most since 1993 on Tuesday as UK. Prime Minister Theresa May pledged in a speech to deliver “a smooth and orderly Brexit.” She also said Parliament would vote on any agreement with the EU, boosting investor confidence that lawmakers’ scrutiny will ensure a deal that’s favourable for Britain.

“Certainly, in the short term, the worst is over for sterling,” Sandra Holdsworth, Edinburgh-based investment manager at Kames, said in a phone interview on Jan. 19. “We are not talking of a change in trend yet but, in the short term, we are more positive. Sterling is still a positive-carry currency. The economic backdrop has improved a bit, the expectations for interest-rate cuts have changed.”

The pound appreciated 1.1 per cent against the dollar last week to $1.2320 as of 4pm in London on Friday, its best five-day gain since the period ended December 2. It plunged 16 per cent in 2016, the most since the global financial crisis, amid concern Brexit will damage the UK economy and jeopardise London’s status as a global financial Centre.

Uncertainty Eases

The prime minister’s speech on Tuesday partially removed the uncertainty over government plans and buoyed confidence in the pound, according to Kames, which managed £51.3 billion ($63 billion) as of September. In addition, the interest-rate advantage over Europe and the current short-positioning of the market in the British currency are also seen aiding short-term sterling gains, according to the money manager.

Ten-year UK gilts yielded 1.43 per cent late Friday, compared with 0.41 per cent on similar-maturity German bunds. British manufacturing grew at the fastest pace in 2 1/2 years in December, according to data published earlier this month.

The UK “continues to show solid economic performance, and inflation above expected, both generating upside risk for rates and the exchange rate,” Greg Gibbs, director of Amplifying Global FX in Breckenridge, Colorado, said in emailed comments. “Brexit no longer appears to be a maverick move by a recalcitrant deserter, but an early move in a global trend towards nationalist anti-establishment politics that many countries, especially in Europe, must face.”

Still, the outlook is for the UK currency to remain volatile, according to Holdsworth at Kames. EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview Thursday that European institutions “are not giving any statement or taking positions vis-a-vis the UK government at this stage, because this is now a UK domestic debate”.

“Challenges remain as the negotiation for Brexit is a two-way process,” Holdsworth said. “There is not much willingness from European politicians to be very accommodative to the UK in the short term.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Brexit
follow this tag on MGN
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

DFM gains as GFH shares approach 52-week high

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs