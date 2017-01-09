Indonesia invites banks to pitch for US dollar sukuk
SINGAPORE: The Republic of Indonesia (Baa 3/BB+/BBB-) has asked banks to submit proposals by Thursday for a planned US dollar sukuk offering.
It raised $2.5 billion (Dh9.18 billion) from a sukuk offering last March, with a five-year tranche paying a profit rate of 3.4 per cent and a 10-year paying 4.55 per cent.
In December, the sovereign raised $3.5 billion from a conventional bond issue, with the proceeds to be used towards its 2017 budget. It indicated that it expected to raise $9.1-$11.4 billion from bonds in international currencies this year.
Last month, Fitch raised the outlook on its sovereign rating for Indonesia to positive from stable.
— IFR