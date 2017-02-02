Mobile
ICD lists $1 billion Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

The listing reinforces Dubai’s position as the world’s largest venue for Sukuk listings by value

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai has said it welcomed listing of a $1 billion sukuk by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) on the region’s international stock exchange.

The listing reinforces Dubai’s position as the world’s largest venue for Sukuk listings by value, raising the total listed in the Emirate to $47.21 billion.

It is the third debt listing by ICD on Nasdaq Dubai, following the listing in May 2014 of a $700 million sukuk and a $300 million conventional bond.

