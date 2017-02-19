Gulf Finance House surges to a fresh high as demand grows for small stocks in the UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gulf Finance House surges to a fresh high as demand grows for small stocks in the UAE

UAE indices end marginally lower even as traded volumes fall 40 per cent

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Gulf Finance House struck a new 52-week high, as other small stocks such as Shuaa, and Eshraq surged in the UAE markets on Sunday. The wider index closed marginally lower.

Gulf Finance House hit a 52-week high of Dh2.96 before closing 1.04 per cent higher at Dh2.91. Shuaa closed 6.71 per cent lower at Dh1.75. Eshraq Properties in Abu Dhabi closed 9.52 per cent higher at Dh1.15. Insurance stocks also witnessed buying.

Salama Insurance 1.35 per cent higher at Dh0.58, Aman closed 2.69 per cent higher at Dh0.992. Damac Properties closed 1.41 per cent higher at Dh2.88. Most of the other index heavy weights shares stayed steady.

“The global environment has not changed much, so most of the stocks were steady. High dividend paying stocks saw some traction,” said Saleem Khokhar, head of equities at National Bank of Abu Dhabi’s asset management group.

The Dubai Financial Market General Index closed 0.13 per cent lower at 3,645.85. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index closed 0.48 per cent lower at 4,620.81.

In other stocks in the capital, National Bank of Abu Dhabi closed 0.95 per cent higher at Dh10.60. Union National Bank closed 1.11 per cent higher at Dh4.55. Sharjah Islamic Bank closed 0.66 per cent higher at Dh1.52.

Out of a total of more than 30 stocks, shares of 8 rose, while other 12 fell, the rest remained steady.

“The outlook is positive. I don’t see a reason that should get us down,” said Khokhar.

On the back of positive movement in oil prices, along with expected dividend payouts by companies, the UAE indices have witnessed gains so far in the year. The Dubai index has gained nearly 4 per cent so far in the year.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index was 0.08 per cent higher at 7,137.30. The Qatar exchange index closed 0.90 per cent higher at 10,916.99. The Muscat MSM 30 index closed 0.26 per cent higher at 5,858.41.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Union National Bank
follow this tag on MGNUnion National Bank
SHUAA Capital
follow this tag on MGNSHUAA Capital

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

DFM launches investor relations app

Business Gallery

Vintage cars paraded on Delhi roads

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world