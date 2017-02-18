Gold steadies as global equities lose momentum

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gold steadies as global equities lose momentum

SPDR Gold holdings have risen 5.6 per cent this month

Gulf News
 

NEW YORK, LONDON: Gold prices eased on Friday but notched a weekly gain as investors opted for the safe-haven qualities of bullion due to uncertainty about US and European politics as well as the direction of stock markets.

Global equity markets lost momentum after setting record highs in the previous two sessions, partly due to disquiet about the policies of US President Donald Trump.

“Gold is close to its recent multimonth high despite the strong dollar, due to an increase in volatility on the equity markets and more uneasiness on the political front, which is supporting the search for safe-haven assets,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at Commerzbank.

Spot gold was 0.14 per cent lower at $1,237 per ounce by 2:44pm. EST (1944 GMT), while US gold futures ended the session down 0.2 per cent at $1,239.10.

Concern over Trump’s policies, as well as elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany this year, fuelled gold’s rise to a peak of $1,244.67 on Feb. 8, the strongest in nearly three months.

Gold, on track for a third week of gains, has risen nearly 8 per cent in 2017. Early in the week, gold prices fell after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said US interest rates may need to be raised in March.

“On balance, we still don’t think that the Fed will raise interest rates at the March FOMC meeting, but the 0.6 per cent month-on-month surge in consumer prices in January could prompt the Fed to move sooner than we anticipate,” Capital Economics analysts said in a note.

Gold prices recovered by Wednesday after strong US data showed US inflation was picking up.

Bullion is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

The dollar index rose 0.5 per cent to 100.93 on Friday, recovering from a one-week low of 100.41 the day before.

Holdings of SPDR Gold, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), have risen 5.6 per cent so far this month, the most since June 2016.

“The market seems to be quite supported by investment inflows into the ETFs and I think this will be the most important factor through the year as we expect investors to keep pouring money into gold ETFs,” Weinberg added.

Commerzbank expects gold to hit $1,300 by year end.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $18.03 an ounce. The metal hit its strongest since Nov. 11 at $18.13 in the previous session.

Platinum dropped 0.7 per cent to $1,004.60.

Palladium declined 1.8 per cent to $778.22. The metal, used in emission-controlling catalytic converters for the automotive industry, touched its best since Jan. 24 at $795.10 during the prior session. It has gained about 15 per cent so far this year.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
metal
follow this tag on MGNmetal
Gold
follow this tag on MGNGold
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
metal
follow this tag on MGN
Gold
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Sharjah Group proposes 4% cash dividend

Business Gallery

Vintage cars paraded on Delhi roads

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring