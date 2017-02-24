Gold’s false spring is as predictable as Groundhog Day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gold’s false spring is as predictable as Groundhog Day

Jewellery buyers weight their purchases heavily toward the last quarter, with ETFs and funds trimming their positions at the same time

Gulf News
 

Gold has got off to a great start in 2017, climbing 8.9 per cent and even erasing its post-U. S. election slump with a leap to $1,251 (Dh4,595) an ounce Thursday.

That sounds good for precious metal bulls. But haven’t we seen this picture before?

A bright outlook for gold in the first quarter has become as predictable a sign of spring as flowering snowdrops and awakening groundhogs. But over the past four years, the rally held throughout the year only once, in 2016. That suggests this year’s boomlet may already be nearing its end.

Gold shows a pronounced seasonality, driven largely by the period from early November to mid-February when Diwali, Christmas and Lunar New Year stoke jewellery demand in India, the US and China, which collectively account for more than two-thirds of the world’s consumption of gold trinkets.

Averaging out the past seven years of data from the World Gold Council, a clear picture emerges: Jewellery buyers weight their purchases heavily toward the last quarter, with ETFs and funds trimming their positions at the same time to match the rising demand.

Consumer buying then drops off, but the rest of the market keeps surfing the price wave to push demand about 25 metric tons above its 1,103-ton average quarterly run rate in the three months through March. By the start of April, buying looks weak in almost all sectors of the market, pushing total purchases about 23 tons below average.

The second-quarter blues will start kicking in well before the end of March. Buying at the start of January and selling a month later would have produced an average 4.2 per cent return over the past 10 years. February trades yielded 2.3 per cent, but the 1.5 per cent average drop in March kicks off a fallow season that lasts until things pick up again in August.

Holding for longer doesn’t work so well, either. The weakness between March and June tends to dig a hole under investment positions that can be difficult to climb out of without taking a loss.

For investors who went long on gold at the back end of last year, congratulations: You’ve had a good couple of months. Those tempted to join them should bear in mind that the prospect of three rate hikes this year from the US. Federal Reserve hasn’t gone away, and the odds of an increase at its May meeting are above 50 per cent.

Equity investors have long done inexplicably well by the seemingly dumb formula of “sell in May and go away.” Their counterparts in the gold market might not want to wait so long.

— Bloomberg

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
forex

Also In Markets

World is squeezed between eagle and tiger

Business Gallery

Inside Gaza’s first indoor mall

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free