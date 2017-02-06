Global stocks head lower on US political uncertainty

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Global stocks head lower on US political uncertainty

Quarterly earnings reports from a range of companies could provide some momentum

Image Credit: AFP
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 06: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 6, 2017 in New York City. As President Donald Trump made moves to scale back regulations on the financial industry, the Dow Jones industrial average rose over 180 points last Friday but opened down slightly Monday morning. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Gulf News
 

LONDON: World stock markets fell on Monday, led by a weaker opening on Wall Street as investors waited to see what policies US President Donald Trump might come out with this week, traders said.

“The unpredictable nature of Trump... makes it very difficult to anticipate what his next moves will be, as evidenced by his actions a week ago on immigration,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

“This may ensure for now, at least, that while markets have remained volatile, a more cautious approach will be adopted during the bedding-in period,” he said.

“Transatlantic politics remain ever dominant,” said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

While this week was expected to be quiet in terms of economic data and central bank decisions, quarterly earnings reports from a range of companies could provide some momentum, Erlam said.

Analysts said the subdued performance of the broader market was not surprising after US stocks rallied Friday following a solid jobs report and news the Trump administration was planning to loosen banking regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis.

This week’s calendar of earnings includes Coca-Cola, General Motors and Expedia.

Earlier, Tokyo ended 0.3 per cent higher, while Hong Kong added one percent and Shanghai closed up 0.5 percent.

But after early gains, European markets headed lower, weighed down by Wall Street, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.1 per cent, the Paris CAC 40 losing 0.8 per cent and Frankfurt’s DAX 30 also shedding 0.8 per cent.

The global banking sector meanwhile cheered Trump’s order to review key reforms enacted after the 2008 financial crisis.

The announcement was the first step towards scaling back tougher regulations on the banking industry, following Trump’s promise to cut red tape to fire up the world’s top economy.

“President Donald Trump has proven to be one of the biggest influences on global markets since winning the US election,” said Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG trading group.

“Friday’s comments regarding a wish to reduce financial regulations provides yet another batch of winners, with banks rallying sharply.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
ftse

Also In Markets

Wall Street higher on rosier earnings reports

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body