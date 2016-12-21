Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Emaar Properties most active as Dubai market rallies

Emaar Properties contributes 20% of trade volumes

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai index edged higher on Wednesday, amid dull volumes, remaining above the keenly watched 3,500 support level, and Emaar Properties was the most active stock in terms of traded value.

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) General Index closed 0.43 per cent higher at 3,520.15.

Emaar Properties ended 0.55 per cent higher at Dh7.25, contributing to 20 per cent of the total volumes.

But generally, volumes remained dull, ahead of overseas holidays for Christmas and the New Year.

“It was a quiet day on markets, with a lot of people on vacations,” said Saleem Khokhar, head of equities at NBAD’s asset management group.

“Generally, we expect to see low volumes, and higher volatility into year-end, with the international market taking more of a focus,” said Khokhar.

In other stocks, Union Properties closed 1.8 per cent higher at Dh1.12. Gulf Finance House closed 1.58 per cent higher at Dh1.93. Marka jumped 7.9 per cent after the chief executive officer announced his resignation.

Out of a total of 39 stocks traded on the exchange, shares of 12 firms fell, while other 23 firms rose. The rest remained steady.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General index closed 0.26 per cent lower at 4,467.19. Eshraq Properties closed 1 per cent higher at Dh1.01.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, the Qatar exchange index closed almost steady at 10,392.15.

“The market-moving news on Tuesday was from Qatar on a possible three way combination of local banks there,” Khokhar said.

 

Positive:

“I’m expecting the new year to be positive the way oil has been holding and going up,” Khokhar said. “Globally, however we are seeing a big rotation from fixed income into equities. This will be big themes to watch out for.”

The Dubai Financial Market General index has gained more than 12 per cent since the start of the calendar year, compared to 6.25 per cent gains in MSCI emerging market index.

“We will see emerging market fund managers positioning themselves in dollar based assets,” Khokhar said, adding “And that is a positive thing for GCC stocks.”

The GCC is a dollar pegged economy.

“We could see a little bit of catch-up happening in Qatari stocks particularly in banks as they have been under-performers,” Khokhar said.

Despite the bullish run, Khokhar said, Egyptian stocks won’t be favoured.

“It is a positive environment for equities, but I’ll be focused on dollar-based equities, rather than local currency stocks. One will have to do a little bit of differentiation there,” he added.

Egyptian stocks continued their streak for a fifth day, gaining more than 1 per cent to stay near a record high.

 

More from Markets

tags from this story

Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGN
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGN
dfm

Also In Markets

Aussie fund manager plots US boost

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara