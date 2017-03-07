Emaar Properties might still see more downside

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emaar Properties might still see more downside

The silver lining is that the focus will be back on bluechips, afar cry from the small cap stocks, which had gained prominence

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Emaar Properties may remain under pressure for a few more sessions, which might weigh on the Dubai index.

Fund managers said that traders feel that the stock may hit the short-term upside, and prefer to continue booking profits making use of the dividend trigger.

“The fact that Emaar closed at the day’s lows with heavy volumes relatively speaking, suggests that the stock might be under pressure for the next few sessions. We don’t know how much of the selling has been done and how much is yet to come,” Farid Samji, group Head of Asset Management at Daman Investments told Gulf News.

The stock is down 7 per cent from its 52 week high of Dh7.79.

Due to a fall in Emaar Properties, other stocks like Gulf Finance House fell. GFH fell 1.99 per cent lower at Dh 2.46. “It could also be that investors are taking their exposure out from Emaar and recycling that money into other stocks with a better dividend profile, after all the dividend yield on Emaar is not lucrative enough,” Samji said.

Dar Al Takaful gained 3.42 per cent to be at Dh1.21. Aramex gained more than 2.5 per cent at Dh5. Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance also gained 2.59 per cent.

Analysts feel that Dubai index may come under renewed pressure due to Emaar Properties, which has a 20 per cent weightage on the Dubai index.

“It goes without saying that when a heavy-weight such as Emaar comes under downward pressure, the sentiment would probably also overflow to other names which also come under pressure, drag-ging the benchmark index down in the process,” he added. Dubai index has gained 8 per cent in the past year. On Tuesday, the index fell 1.53 per cent to be at 3,502.36.

The focus is on bluechips in Dubai, a far cry from the previous trend when the small stocks like Gulf Finance House, Shuaa Capital, Gulf Navigation, Eshraq Properties were in the limelight.

For most part of 2016, small stocks like GFH, Gulf Navigation spurred volumes on the DFM to over Dh1 billion mark. But volumes now have fallen to Dh400-500 million.

“Turnover is low. The lack of liquidity is affecting the performance of the market. I would expect index index consolidating at this level,” Marwan Shurrab, head of high net worth and retail equity brokerage, Al Ramz said.

In other markets, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index closed 0.28 per cent lower at 4,591.52. The Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index closed 0.24 per cent higher at 6,993.13.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties
SHUAA Capital
follow this tag on MGNSHUAA Capital
Aramex
follow this tag on MGNAramex
Shuaa Capital
follow this tag on MGNShuaa Capital

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGN
SHUAA Capital
follow this tag on MGN
Aramex
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Saudi to supply full crude contract to Asia

Business Gallery

Check out new cars unveiled in Geneva

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media