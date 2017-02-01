Dubai Islamic Bank mandates banks for potential sukuk sale

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Islamic Bank mandates banks for potential sukuk sale

The planned Islamic debt issuance would come at a busy time in the Gulf Cooperation Council debt capital market

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Sharia-compliant bank in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed banks ahead of a potential benchmark-sized US dollar sukuk sale, banking sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The group of banks arranging the deal includes Bank ABC, Boubyan Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Maybank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information is private.

Dubai Islamic Bank did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The planned Islamic debt issuance would come at a busy time in the Gulf Cooperation Council debt capital market, as banks, sovereigns and corporates tap international funds to replenish their coffers and improve liquidity, which has been squeezed by low oil prices.

After an issue in January by Bahrain’s Gulf International Bank, the UAE’s Bank of Sharjah recently mandated Bank ABC, Emirates NBD, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange fixed income investor meetings for a potential senior unsecured five-year international bond.

Kuwait’s Equate Petrochemical announced on Wednesday the dates of a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential sukuk issue, while Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Oman and possibly Saudi Arabia are among the regional sovereigns expected soon to raise dollar-denominated debt.

DIB’s sukuk, expected to be upwards of $500 million, is likely to be a five-year deal, said one of the bankers. The timing of the issue has not been decided yet, but the Islamic bond could hit the market next week, said the same banker.

DIB’s latest sukuk was a $500 million five-year issue in March last year which offered a 3.6 per cent profit rate. The bond, part of a $2.5 billion sukuk programme, was listed on the Dubai Financial Market and the Irish Stock Exchange.

DIB is rated Baa 1 by Moody’s and A by Fitch.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Abu Dhabi index falls over 6-week low

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call