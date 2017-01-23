Dubai index reverse early gains on profit-taking

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai index reverse early gains on profit-taking

Saudi’s Tadawul index with 1.5 per cent rise, leads regional gains

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai index reversed early gains as traders decided to book profits after the recent rally.

The Dubai Financial Market General index rose to as high as 3,730.64, before closing 0.26 per cent lower at 3,707.45.

Gulf Finance House fell from its highest level in 52 weeks, ending 0.41 per cent lower at Dh2.42. Drake and Scull closed less than a per cent lower at Dh0.548. Shuaa Capital closed more than 9 per cent lower at Dh1.66. Union Properties, HITS Telecom and Amanat all closed flat.

Out of a total of 37 stocks traded on the exchange, shares of 27 firms fell, while other 6 rose. The rest remained steady.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General index closed 0.88 per cent lower at 4,657.57. Abu Dhabi Ship Building closed 9.68 per cent lower at Dh2.8. Etisalat closed 1.34 per cent lower at Dh18.4. National Bank of Abu Dhabi closed 1.40 per cent lower at Dh10.55. Union National Bank closed 2.78 per cent lower at Dh4.55. Out of a total of 31 stocks traded on the exchange, shares of 25 firms fell, while other 7 rose. The rest remained steady.

Going ahead, investors will focus on stocks with attractive dividend yields.

“The UAE provides with the most attractive dividend yields compared to other parts of GCC. People will be accumulating dividend stocks at this point of time,” said Musa Haddad, equity fund manager at National Bank of Abu Dhabi’s asset management group.

“We think dividend would be the main theme right now. First quarter generally performs very well,” said Haddad.

Generally, Dubai and Abu Dhabi indices are better placed in terms of performance because of its diversification, Haddad said.

Dubai index gained more than 45 per cent last year, and has risen 5 per cent so far in January. Abu Dhabi gained 31.66 per cent last year.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index, which led regional gains, may be in for some correction.

The Tadawul index closed 1.60 per cent higher at 7,008.98 on Monday, after losing 2 per cent in the past three weeks.

“We want to see the compliance of the Opec agreement, which would have an impact on the country The PE multiples are not very attractive,” said Haddad.

Saudi stocks were trading at 17 times PE multiples, compared to 11 times during the same period last year. The index gained 33 per cent in 2016.

“Even results have been flat or below expectations, not justifying high valuations. Liquidity has been addressed, but there are limitations on loan growth, and therefore an impact on Net interest margins,” he added. Haddad likes insurance and health care sectors, which he expects to outperform due to national transformation plan.

Kuwait index is the best performing market.

“The market was not performing well in the past 10 years. One reason is Kuwait is in frontier market, and Pakistan would be upgraded. There are possibilities of increase weightage for Kuwait, therefore attract passive money,” Haddad said.

Analysts expect the changes to the MSCI indices to happen in the next six months or so.

“Second reason, is they are planning to come out with a bond issue, so that has attracted more liquidity from retail participants,” he added.

On Monday, the Kuwait index closed 0.57 per cent higher at 6,679.62. The Qatar exchange index closed 0.09 per cent lower at 10,950.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Union National Bank
follow this tag on MGNUnion National Bank
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Union National Bank
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

DFM gains as GFH shares approach 52-week high

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs