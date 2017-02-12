Dubai index re-tests 2-week high as positive momentum continues

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai index re-tests 2-week high as positive momentum continues

DFM shares witness renewed activity, analysts say Emaar shares will decide the fate of the wider index

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai index rose on Sunday after US markets re-tested earlier peak, bringing back traders in bluechips like Emaar Properties, in addition to other small stocks like Gulf Finance House and others.

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) General index closed 0.53 per cent higher at 3,702.16, still near its previous day’s high of 3,738.69, a level last seen on January 25. Gulf Finance House and HITS Telecom were a few small stocks that cornered traded volumes. In addition DFM shares witnessed renewed buying, along with Emaar shares.

“We are seeing interest in the large caps in addition to small caps, which are stabilising after a sell-off,” Saleem Khokhar, head of equities at NBAD’s asset management group said.

Emaar Properties, which carried a weightage of 20 per cent on the index, closed 1.33 per cent higher at Dh7.64. The stock has been witnessing renewed buying ahead of the fourth quarter results, and analysts say the share has the capacity to take the index to 4,000 levels in case the results meet or exceed market conditions.

In other stocks, Gulf Finance House closed more than 5 per cent higher at Dh2.78. DFM shares closed more than 8 per cent higher at Dh1.51. Out of a total of 37 stocks traded on the exchange, shares of 22 firms rose, while other 11 fell.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General index closed 0.02 per cent higher at 4,570.47. FGB closed 0.75 per cent higher at Dh13.40. Etisalat closed 0.28 per cent higher at $17.80.

Positive

Going ahead, the indices would continue its positive momentum.

“In the large cap and mid-cap investors have been cautious, but there is a positive tone to the market, and I expect that to continue,” Khokhar said, adding “the US markets touching record high, and statement on compliance is positive for our markets.”

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index closed 0.79 per cent higher at 7,021.57. The Qatar exchange index closed 0.32 per cent higher at 10,663.49.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Peak in US equities as Trump trades re-emerge

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone