Dubai index falls more than one per cent as caution sets in ahead of results

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai index falls more than one per cent as caution sets in ahead of results

Kuwait index with 1.89 per cent gains led regional performance

Gulf News
 

Dubai:Dubai index fell more than 1 per cent in late trade on Sunday as cautious traders booked profits ahead of results of key companies.

The Dubai Financial Market General index closed 1.13 per cent lower at 3,678.45, after falling from a high of 3,736.74.

“We are entering into the earning season, so that is making traders a little bit cautious,” said Saleem Khokhar, head of equities at National Bank of Abu Dhabi’s asset management group to Gulf News. Khokhar expects flat earnings from most of the UAE companies.

Union Properties closed less than a per cent to be at Dh1.14. Arabtec closed 0.67 per cent lower at Dh1.48. Drake and Scull closed more than 3 per cent lower at Dh0.530. Dubai Entertainments closed more than a per cent lower at Dh1.26.

HITS Telecom closed more than 4 per cent higher at Dh0.787. Out of a total of 39 stocks traded on the exchange, shares of 26 firms fell, while other 8 rose. The rest remained steady.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange general index closed 0.14 per cent lower at 4,674.77. Rak Properties closed 2.63 per cent lower at Dh0.74. Eshraq Properties closed 2.91 per cent higher at Dh1.06. Asmak or International Fish Farming closed 6.94 per cent higher at Dh4.47. Out of a total of 28 firms, shares of 11 firms rose, while other 12 shares fell. The rest remained steady.

Good run:

“We had a good run on Dubai index last year, so some money is taken off the table already. I don’t see anything just yet something more serious bearish factor in the market,” Khokhar said.

The Dubai index gained 36 per cent in the past one year as traders took risky bets in the background of a recovery in oil prices.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index closed 0.13 per cent higher at 6,930.92. Saudi Basic Industries closed 0.33 per cent higher at 93 Saudi Riyals,

“We like the Petrochemical sector in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to be resilient, and it is looking a bit more stable,” Khokhar said. Alinma Bank was up 0.12 per cent at 14.30 riyals.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, the Qatar exchange index closed 0.30 per cent higher at 10,742.03. The Muscat Securities MSM 30 index closed 0.32 per cent lower at 5,744.05.

The Kuwait Stock Exchange, which led the Gulf regional markets in terms of performance, was 1.89 per cent higher at 6,222.83.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNNATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Union Properties
follow this tag on MGNUnion Properties

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Daman expects profit this fiscal year

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon