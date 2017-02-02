Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange traded 1.37m contracts in January

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange traded 1.37m contracts in January

Contracts at the exchange were valued at $33b

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, DGCX, has traded an aggregate 1.37 million contracts in January, valued at $33 billion (Dh121 billion).

The exchange recorded its highest daily trading volume for 2017 on January 25 with 117,637 contracts, valued at $2.9 billion. The British pound and yen futures witnessed a substantial year-on-year growth in volumes, up 87 per cent and 757 per cent respectively.

DGCX gold futures also recorded an impressive increase of 56 per cent with the precious metal witnessing major price fluctuations in the lead up to the Chinese New year.

DGCX’s Indian products particularly, Indian Rupee Options and Quanto contracts, registered strong year-on-year growth of 176 per cent and 127 per cent respectively, reflecting on the positive tone as India and the UAE elevated their strategic partnership.

Yuan futures

In addition, investor appetite was strong for DGCX’s Indian Single Stock futures which grew by 29 per cent in comparison to the same period last year. Another currency pairing that saw significant trading appetite was the Chinese Yuan futures, which recorded the highest monthly Average Open Interest of 436 contracts in January 2017.

Gaurang Desai, CEO of DGCX, commented, “Last year, we witnessed sustained volatility, which emphasised to investors the value of transacting in a secure, transparent and regulated market place to hedge their risks and exposure against rapid price movements. Global markets are likely to continue experiencing sharp bouts of volatility throughout 2017 against a backdrop of major political developments and anticipated instability. We expect increased demand for derivative products for hedging and investment purposes and we are confident that DGCX will continue to play an increasingly important role for investors within the region.

“Keeping innovation at the core of the DGCX is key. We are optimistic that the current product pipeline for the year will enable the exchange to further improve its growth and development milestones,” he added.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
metal

Also In Markets

US stocks jump following strong jobs report

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah