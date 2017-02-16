Dubai expected to issue dollar bond this quarter — sources

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai expected to issue dollar bond this quarter — sources

The size of the deal is likely to be larger than a benchmark issue, which conventionally means upwards of $500 million

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Dubai is expected to issue a US dollar bond by the end of the first quarter, though it has not yet sent to banks any official requests for proposals to arrange the issue, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Banks that had lead managers’ roles on Dubai’s previous debt issues have pitched for a new mandate, added one of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.

The size of the deal is likely to be larger than a benchmark issue, which conventionally means upwards of $500 million (Dh1.83 billion), the same source said.

A spokesman for Dubai’s department of finance declined to comment.

The government is “vigilant” regarding the possibility of issuing a new bond, said a Dubai-based debt capital markets banker. “They have a relatively well-developed curve, so they shouldn’t have any problem when they want to issue.”

Neighbouring emirate Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, met fixed income investors in Asia at the end of January but an international issue may not happen this year, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Dubai’s most imminent debt maturity is a $600 million sukuk issue maturing in May this year. The lead arrangers on that deal, issued in 2012, were Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Barwa Bank, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

Its latest international bond was a $750 million sukuk issue in 2014 that is due in 2029, arranged by Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
HSBC
follow this tag on MGNHSBC
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNNational Bank of Abu Dhabi
Dubai Islamic Bank
follow this tag on MGNDubai Islamic Bank

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
HSBC
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

EU financial tax said to hit roadblock

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa