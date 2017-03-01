Mobile
Dow breaches 21,000 mark for the first time ever

Measured tone in President Donald Trump's speech reassures investors; bank stocks gain

Image Credit: REUTERS
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, February 28, 2017.
 

New York: US stocks opened at record intraday highs on Wednesday, with the Dow breaching the 21,000 mark for the first time ever as a more measured tone in President Donald Trump's speech reassured investors and bank stocks gained on higher chances of an interest rate hike this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 184.17 points, or 0.88 percent, at 20,996.41, the S&P 500 was up 18.65 points, or 0.789037 percent, at 2,382.29 and the Nasdaq composite was up 49.66 points, or 0.85 percent, at 5,875.10.

Details to follow.

