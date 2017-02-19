Dollar bulls seek Fed guidance while riding wave of confusion

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dollar bulls seek Fed guidance while riding wave of confusion

The rally is sustainable in the short-term, according to Elliott Wave theory

Gulf News
 

New York: After a confusing week for dollar bulls, a closer look at some of the technical underpinnings of the greenback paints an even more mystifying outlook for the Trump reflation trade.

Popular analysis such as the Elliott Wave theory, which seeks to predict moves by dividing past trends into five sections, suggests the rally is sustainable in the short-term. Further out, the same measures raise questions.

According to the theory, created by Ralph Elliott in the 1930s, the daily charts show completion of wave 1 at 111.60 yen entering wave 2, a corrective wave which points to potential gains up to 115.96 before resuming wave 3, which will reinforce the dollar’s downtrend from mid-December.

While that may not convince non-believers in technical analysis, it’s no more confusing than the dollar’s reaction last week. The greenback was little changed even after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s more hawkish tone bumped up bets on a March interest-rate hike, and a steeper-than-forecast increase in US consumer prices signalled inflation in the world’s largest economy is right where the central bank wants it.

“As confidence in the dollar weakens with more articles and headlines like those in recent days and weeks, a tipping-point is on the horizon at which investors collectively realise they are at significant risk of being on the wrong side of a potentially large move,” Ulf Lindahl, chief executive officer of A.G. Bisset Associates, said in a recent note.

Growth agenda

Investors counting on a continuation of the rally in US equities and the dollar since Donald Trump’s presidential election now look toward Wednesday’s release of the minutes from the Fed’s February 1 policy meeting for a further catalyst while they wait for the administration to provide more details of its promised growth agenda.

Even with the optimism that has sent stocks to record highs, the dollar soaring and bond prices lower, expectations for those goals being met are more guarded.

Long-term charts suggest the greenback has a lot of room to fall. Mean reversion on 5-year charts show the dollar could fall toward 103.63 yen, its average closing price during that period after having held standard deviation resistance of 117.41.

Elliott Wave charts on a longer-term basis share the view for a lower dollar. Wave analysis shows a completion of wave 2 with wave 3 emerging. The 3rd wave is typically the most powerful and extended and if it should mirror the last one the greenback would drop toward 100.00.

When all is said and done, the Trump reflation trade lives on, but it just may be on life support.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
forexusd

Also In Markets

DFM launches investor relations app

Business Gallery

Vintage cars paraded on Delhi roads

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world