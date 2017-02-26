Mobile
DFM to hold general assembly meet on March 13

The assembly will also hear and ratify the board on performance

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) said on Sunday it plans to hold its annual general assembly on March 13.

The general assembly will discuss special resolution seeking an approval for executing deals with related parties, the DFM said in a statement posted on its website.

The assembly will also hear and ratify the board on performance and its financial position for the fiscal year ended December 2016.

Net profit for the year to December fell to Dh253.5 million for the year 2016, compared to Dh261 million in 2015.

