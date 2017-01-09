DFM receives delegation from Kazakhstan’s Financial Centre
Dubai:
Dubai Financial Market (DFM) said it received a high-level delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).
The delegates explored potential areas of cooperation and were briefed by senior DFM officials on Dubai’s leading position as a dynamic capital markets hub as well as DFM’s active role in further strengthening this position, the bourse said in an emailed statement.
The AIFC delegates expressed interest in exploring the possibility of benefiting from Dubai’s massive experiences in implementing international best practices.