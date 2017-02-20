DFM launches investor relations smartphone application
Dubai:
Dubai Financial Market Company said it launched its investor relations application, which allows users to easily access the company’s financial information and various updates through their hand-held devices.
Available in both Arabic and English, the application features key information about the company, updated and historical data of share price, annual and quarterly reports, IR calendar and press releases, the bourse said an emailed statement.
Investors can also set the push notifications function to instantly receive updates as soon company news, disclosures and any other new content are posted, the DFM said. (Staff Report)