Citigroup, HSBC said among banks mandated for debut Kuwait bond

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Citigroup, HSBC said among banks mandated for debut Kuwait bond

Deutsche Bank AG, Standard Chartered Plc and NBK Capital were also hired as adviser

Gulf News
 

London: Kuwait picked six banks to advise on its first international debt sale as the Opec member joins other Gulf Arab monarchies shoring up public finances after the slump in oil prices.

Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and HSBC Holdings Plc are working as lead managers on the sale, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information isn’t public. Deutsche Bank AG, Standard Chartered Plc and NBK Capital were also hired as advisers, they said.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi raised more than $30 billion (Dh110 billion) from global bond markets last year to finance their budget deficits. The Kuwaiti government said in July it may raise as much as $10 billion from global debt markets.

Officials from JPMorgan, HSBC and Deutsche Bank declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News. Citigroup and Standard Chartered had no immediate comment and calls to NBK Capital during the weekend weren’t answered.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Standard Chartered Plc
follow this tag on MGNStandard Chartered Plc
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
HSBC
follow this tag on MGNHSBC

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Standard Chartered Plc
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

DFM gains as GFH shares approach 52-week high

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs